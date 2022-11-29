PE-backed Colorado Barricade acquires road safety services firm Pavement Surface Control

The acquisition of PSC is Colorado Barricade's first add-on acquisition since Caymus Equity’s initial investment in 2021.

Colorado Barricade Co, which is backed by Caymus Equity, has acquired Kennewick, Washington-based Pavement Surface Control, a road safety and infrastructure services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition of PSC is Colorado Barricade’s first add-on acquisition since Caymus Equity’s initial investment in 2021.

PSC President Matt McDaniel and his team will continue to lead the company.

“Partnering with the PSC team is another step forward in executing on our investment thesis for Colorado Barricade,” said Chris Faux, a principal and investment lead at Caymus Equity, in a statement. “Broadening our geographic reach with a leading partner that has complimentary services is a big step toward becoming the leading road safety and infrastructure service provider in the Western U.S.”

Chinook Capital Advisors represented Pavement Surface Control in the transaction.

Colorado Barricade is a provider of traffic control, daily rental, pavement marking & striping, sign installation, and safety equipment sales to commercial customers, utility contractors, and roadway infrastructure contractors in the Mountain Region.

Based in Atlanta and New York, Caymus Equity invests in the lower middle market.