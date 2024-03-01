PE-backed Cook & Boardman scoops up commercial access solutions provider Lanmor Services

Cook & Boardman is a specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services.

Cook & Boardman, which is backed by Platinum Equity and Littlejohn & Co, has acquired Lanmor Services, a Nevada and Arizona-based provider of commercial access solutions.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Cook & Boardman is a specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services.

“Lanmor is a great example of our commitment to providing customers with a fully comprehensive opening solution. We are thrilled to welcome Kip and his team to the Cook & Boardman family of companies,” said David Eisner, CEO of C&B in a statement.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023 while Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn & Co. invests in middle-market industrial and services companies.