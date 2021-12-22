PE-backed Cooper makes two acquisitions

Cooper Equipment Rentals has acquired Chilliwack, British Columbia-based Eze Rent-It Centre and Stayner, Ontario-based Stayner Rental, both rental equipment companies. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Toronto, Cooper is a full-service construction equipment rental business. It is backed by Canadian private equity firm SeaFort Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ – Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited (“Cooper”), the leading independent equipment rental company in Canada, announced today that it has acquired Eze Rent-It Centre (“EZE”) in British Columbia and Stayner Rental (“Stayner”) in Ontario.

Established in 1986, EZE has three locations in the Fraser Valley area: Chilliwack, Aldergrove and Abbotsford. Over the past three decades, EZE has developed a reputation for reliable service and has established a loyal base of customers that rely on them to provide equipment rental solutions. Russ Walsh, a co-owner of EZE, will assist in ensuring a smooth transition of the acquisition over the next several months.

“Cooper Equipment Rentals shares the same core values as EZE and the Walsh family. We are so happy to have Cooper carry on our business where EZE has operated for 35 years. The future is bright for our team and the communities we operate in,” said Russ Walsh.

Stayner was established in 1989 by Paul and Edina Van Staveren and has one location, in Stayner, Ontario. Operating as a family business, Stayner has built a reputation for providing quality equipment, fair pricing and personalized customer service to Clearview Township, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Simcoe County, Dufferin County, and Grey County.

“This is a great opportunity for our family, our staff and our customers,” said Paul Van Staveren. “We feel the Cooper family will grow and transition our business and take it to the next level, creating greater opportunities for all.”

“We are excited about the expansion of our operations in British Columbia and Southern Ontario,” said Doug Dougherty, CEO of Cooper. “Both EZE Rent-It Centre and Stayner Rental have built solid reputations in the markets they serve which reflect the values Cooper upholds, including best-in-class reliable service. These latest acquisitions move us closer to our goal of establishing a national network of branches where we can deliver industry leading service to customers throughout Canada.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming the solid team of rental professionals at both EZE and Stayner,” said Cooper President Darryl Cooper. “They will all be a great addition to the Cooper team, and I am confident they will help deliver the high level of service that Cooper customers across Canada have come to expect.”

About Cooper

Established in 1972, Cooper, a portfolio company of Halifax based SeaFort Capital, is the leading independent Canadian full-service construction equipment rental company, with over 50 branches across Canada servicing contractors in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Cooper specializes in the rental of compact construction, aerial, trench safety and pump solutions equipment, while offering a broad range of construction equipment and supplies, backed by unparalleled service and support.