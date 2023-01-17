PE-backed Corium Pharma Solutions appoints Sirgo as CEO

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, CPSI is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies.

Corium Pharma Solutions, which is backed by Webster Equity Partners and Gurnet Point Capital, has named Dr. Mark Sirgo as CEO.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, CPSI is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies.

Sirgo is the founder, president, CEO and vice chairman of BioDelivery Sciences International.

CPSI was founded in 1995.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mark as Chief Executive Officer of Corium Pharma Solutions,” said Travis Wilson, a partner at Gurnet Point in a statement. “Mark’s decades of industry experience and proven track record of research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products make him the ideal leader for the next phase of Corium Pharma Solutions’ growth. He is uniquely qualified to step into the leadership role and Corium Pharma Solutions will benefit from his deep product development, regulatory, and commercial experience across numerous therapeutics areas.”

Prior to founding BDSI, Sirgo was senior vice president, global business development at PPD, Inc. Further, he held several leadership positions at GSK plc in clinical development and marketing and was a director at Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. prior to its sale to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. in 2015.

Gurnet Point Capital invests in healthcare companies.

Founded in 2003, Webster targets patient-centric healthcare organizations.