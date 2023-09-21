PE-backed CS Energy sells three Colorado solar projects to Enfinity Global

CS Energy, which is backed by American Securities, is an engineering, procurement and construction renewable energy firm.

Renewable energy firm Enfinity Global has acquired three Colorado-based solar projects from CS Energy. No financial terms were disclosed.

In the U.S., Enfinity Global operates a portfolio of 400 MW and 28 solar PV power plants in the states of California, Idaho and North Carolina; and owns 6 GW of solar and storage assets under development in different states across the country. In the last year, the company has been able to raise $380 million in capital in the U.S.

“We continue to acquire top quality portfolios in some of the most promising markets in the US to add and complement our 6 GW proprietary pipeline of projects”, said Ricardo Díaz, CEO Americas of Enfinity Global in a statement. “Our long-term ownership business model allows us to partner with relevant investors, stakeholders, and customers, aligning capabilities that create a zero-carbon future and benefit the communities in which we participate. We will continue committed to develop additional projects in Colorado.”

KeyBank served as CS Energy’s advisor while Holland & Hart was Enfinity’s legal advisor, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Based in New York City, American Securities was founded in 1994.