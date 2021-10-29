PE-backed dental tech firm Sonendo debuts IPO

Sonendo Inc, a dental tech company, has raised $93.6 million for its IPO after pricing its 7.8 million shares at $12 per share. The stock began trading October 29, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SONX.” BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters. Sonendo’s pre-IPO backers included EW Healthcare Partners, Redmile Group, ArrowMark Partners, Broadfin Capital, General Atlantic, Orbimed Advisors LLC, Meritech Capital Partners, CVF LLC, NeoMed Management, Perceptive Advisors, JMR Capital and SEB Private Equity.

PRESS RELEASE

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $93.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by Sonendo. Sonendo’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SONX.” The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Sonendo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,170,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives for the proposed offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is also acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sonendo, Inc.

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.