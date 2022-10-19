PE-backed DigiCert taps Sinha as CEO

Previously, he was president of Zscaler and a member of the baord of directors

DigiCert, which is backed by Clearlake Capital, Crosspoint Capital Partners and TA Associates, has named Amit Sinha as CEO.

DigiCert is a provider of digital trust.

Previously, he was president of Zscaler and a member of the baord of directors.

“Amit has a track record of delivering technology innovation, operational excellence, and customer value,” said Behdad Eghbali, co-founder and managing partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, a partner and managing director of Clearlake, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Amit, and the DigiCert leadership team, as the Company embarks on its next phase of accelerated growth and expansion.”

Clearlake Capital Group was founded in 2006. The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Crosspoint Capital Partners is focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets.

TA Associates is focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. TA has raised $48.6 billion in capital since its founding in 1968.