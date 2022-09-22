PE-backed Dining RD buys dietitian consulting services EZ Nutrition

Founded in 1994, Dining RD is a provider of online menu and software programs to senior living communities

EZ Nutrition was established in 2003 by Elaine Farley-Zoucha

Evolution Capital Partners initially invested in Dining RD in August 2020

Health Technologies Incorporated, which is also known as Dining RD, has acquired Columbus, Nebraska-based EZ Nutrition, a provider of registered dietitians and certified dietary manager consulting to senior living communities and critical access hospitals in the Midwest region. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dining RD is backed by Evolution Capital Partners.

“This acquisition will allow us to expand Dining RD’s Registered Dietitian Consulting service and integrate our menu and software programs, ultimately enhancing the current services provided to EZ Nutrition clients,” said Carol Sapp, CEO of Dining RD, in a statement. “We look forward to strengthening Dining RD’s role as a leader in the growing long-term care industry and working with Elaine and her team. Together, we’ll continue to bring joy to the seniors we serve through food and dining programs.”

In addition to senior living communities, Dining RD’s include small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies.