PE-backed e-Emphasys merges with CDK Global Heavy Equipment

E-Emphasys Technologies is an enterprise software provider for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry

The merged entity will operate under its name with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina

TA Associates and True Wind Capital invested in e-Emphasys in 2021

E-Emphasys Technologies, backed by TA Associates and True Wind Capital, has merged with CDK Global Heavy Equipment, the London, Ontario-based heavy equipment business of CDK Global. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

E-Emphasys is an enterprise software provider for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry. The merged entity will operate under its name with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.

The company will be headed by Jeffrey Hart, who joined e-Emphasys as president in October 2022 and was recently appointed CEO. Milind Bagade, co-founder and CEO, and Sayam Bagade, co-founder and COO, have retired from day-to-day operations and will serve as members of the board of directors.

TA Associates and True Wind Capital invested in e-Emphasys in 2021.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful to continue to back e-Emphasys’ growth and the digital transformation of the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry through this transaction,” said Nicholas Leppla, principal of TA, and Ashu Agrawal, managing director of TA, in a statement.

CDK Global is a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based automotive retail technology company. It was taken private in 2022 by Brookfield Asset Management in a deal valued at $8.3 billion.

Based in Boston, TA is a private equity firm that specializes in five target industries: technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer and business services. It has raised $48.6 billion to date.

Based in San Francisco, True Wind Capital is a private investment firm focused on technology businesses. It has completed 13 platform investments and 22 add-on acquisitions.