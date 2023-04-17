PE-backed East West acquires electronics manufacturer Eastprint Incorporated

Eastprint was founded by the Bianchi family

East West Manufacturing, which is backed by MSD Partners, has acquired North Andover, Massachusetts-based Eastprint Incorporated, a printed electronics solution provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Atlanta, East West is a global engineering and manufacturing services company.

On the deal, Tom Bianchi, vice president and managing partner of Eastprint, said in a statement, “By joining forces with East West, our team will be well positioned for future growth and to drive innovation. We are excited to bring a more differentiated and comprehensive set of printed electronics and HMI technologies solutions to customers around the world.”

Eastprint was founded by the Bianchi family, Eastprint has been designing and manufacturing membrane switches since 1978.

East West was founded in 2001.

Based in New York City, MSD Partners targets the growth industrial products & services, and technology-enabled and professional services sectors. MSD Partners is part of BDT & MSD Partners, which is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform.