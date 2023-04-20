PE-backed Empower Brands acquires franchises Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows

Koala Insulation is a provider of insulation services and Wallaby Windows is a provider of in replacement windows and doors

Empower Brands, which is backed by MidOcean Partners, has acquired two Melbourne, Florida-based franchises: Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows. No financial terms were disclosed.

Koala Insulation is a provider of insulation services and Wallaby Windows is a provider of in replacement windows and doors.

Empower Brands, a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services.

“Since uniting our organizations under the Empower umbrella, we’ve set out on a mission to expand our portfolio with industry leading brands to better provide for our customers and franchise owners. As successful emerging franchise brands with cultures akin to Empower Brands, Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows make the perfect addition to our growing family of brands,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands, in a statement. “With a focus on championing the success of our franchisees, Empower Brands will help position Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows for continued rapid growth and strengthen the training and support provided to the franchisees.”

Koala Insulation was founded in 2020 and Wallaby Windows, was launched in early 2022.

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands.

MidOcean Partners targets franchise businesses.