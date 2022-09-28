PE-backed Entact acquires industrial services provider USA Environment

Entact is a provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical services.

Entact, a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company, has acquired USA Environment, a Deer Park, Texas-based specialized environmental remediation and industrial services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of USA Environment is a critical milestone in our strategy to create the nation’s leading provider of specialized environmental remediation services for a highly discerning customer base,” said Glenn Shor, a chairman of Entact and partner at JFLCO, in a statement.

Jones Day provided legal counsel to Entact and JFLCO. D.A. Davidson served as financial advisor and Haynes Boone, LLP provided legal counsel to USA Environment.