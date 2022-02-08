PE-backed FABco buys Volunteer Rebar

FABco, which is backed by Argonaut Private Equity, has acquired Nashville-based Volunteer Rebar, a construction products provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FABco, a portfolio company of Tulsa, Okla.-based Argonaut Private Equity, announced its early 2022 acquisition of Volunteer Rebar, a construction products provider in Nashville, Tenn., focused primarily on rebar fabrication. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, FABco is a leading provider of concrete construction materials and supplies including engineered steel rebar and associated construction products.

“At FABco, we’ve always been a people-focused business. Adding the great people of Volunteer Rebar is a perfect fit that makes us stronger. Together we are building something special: a nationwide, premier concrete construction materials provider. This acquisition represents a strategic next step in realizing our vision,” said FABco CEO Martin Paul.

“The Nashville market is experiencing remarkable growth and Volunteer Rebar’s reputation for excellence and strong presence there will drive our momentum — while giving FABco greater coverage for our large, nationwide customer base,” said Paul.

Volunteer Rebar President J.R. Sims said, “Focusing on our customers has built a great company for us in Nashville. Now, this partnership gives us the power to accelerate the growth of Volunteer Rebar through increased services for our Tennessee customers.”

“In FABco, we were able to find a great partner with very similar values to the culture we’ve purposely created for our team. We’re excited for all of our employees to take part and grow with this opportunity,” said Sims.

“Moving forward, we will continue to count on our partners at Argonaut for their ongoing support of our organic growth as well as our active acquisition strategy,” said Paul.

About FABco

FABco has been supplying America’s need for superior engineered rebar and on-demand concrete products, services and installation since 2010. The Houston, Texas-based company serves customers from additional production facilities and technical resource centers in Central Texas, North Texas, Utah, Colorado and Tennessee. FABco fulfills its mission to improve the lives of all associated with the company through teamwork, stewardship and integrity.