PE-backed fertility companies USF and Ovation to merge

USF is a Maryland-based fertility focused physician practice management platform and Ovation Fertility is a network of fertility laboratories.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to US Fertility

Amulet Capital Partners invests in the healthcare sector

US Fertility, which is backed by Amulet Capital Partners, and Ovation Fertility, which is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, have agreed to merge. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Together, US Fertility and Ovation will create a dynamic platform that is well-positioned and well-resourced, offering enhanced capabilities to more patients. We are thrilled to collaborate with both companies and will continue to make timely and essential investments to support this next phase of growth,” said Jay Rose, managing partner at Amulet Capital, in a statement.

According to the news release announcing the merger, “US Fertility has helped 130,000 babies be born through its fertility services.”

Amulet currently manage over $1.7 billion in healthcare investments.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is was established in 1986. MSCP targets companies in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets.