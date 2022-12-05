PE-backed Foodtastic acquires franchise Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Foodtastic has been backed since 2018 by a joint venture of Oaktree Capital Management and JHR Capital.

Foodtastic, a Montreal-based franchisor of restaurant brands, has acquired Toronto-based Quesada Burritos & Tacos. No financial terms were disclosed.

Foodtastic has been backed since 2018 by a joint venture of Oaktree Capital Management and JHR Capital.

“We are extraordinarily proud of our franchisee partners, front line workers and corporate team. With their support, we have grown Quesada from a single store into plus 175 locations across eight provinces. We are excited about the future of the brand and believe that as part of Foodtastic our franchisees will reach new levels of success,” said Steve Gill, founder and CEO of Quesada in a statement.

Quesada has grown quickly and Foodtastic plans to continue developing the brand, with plus 50 new locations expected to open over the next 36 months.

With the acquisition of Quesada, Foodtastic’s Canadian system will have plus 900 restaurants and $830 million in sales.

Foodtastic’s brands include Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool’s, Shoeless Joe’s, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf and Monza.

Quesada was founded in 2004.