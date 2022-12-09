PE-backed FSG acquires manufacturer Continental Forge

FSG is a provider of complex, precision-forged rings and closed-die products to aerospace and defense customers.

Continental Forge was founded in 1968

Moving forward, Continental Forge, will continue to be led locally by Mark Haueisen and Jeff Haueisen, sons of founder Charles Haueisen

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments

Forged Solutions Group, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired Continental Forge, a provider of precision near-net shape forged and machined solutions to the military and commercial aerospace industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Peter Manos, a managing parnter at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “We are eager to welcome Continental Forge to the FSG platform. The Company has many long-standing customer relationships and has exhibited best-in-class operational performance. We look forward to partnering with Mark, Jeff, and the rest of the Continental Forge team as we embark on this next phase of growth.”

