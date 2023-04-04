PE-backed GCL taps Rosenthal as president and CEO

Los Angeles-based GCL is a provider of freight forwarding and global logistics to specialty sectors.

Global Critical Logistics, a portfolio company of ATL Partners, has named Daniel Rosenthal as president and CEO. The appointment begins April 24, 2023.

Los Angeles-based GCL is a provider of mission-critical freight forwarding and global logistics to specialty sectors.

Most recently, Rosenthal served as chief revenue & operating officer of Root, Inc. Prior to Root, Rosenthal co-founded Milestone Aviation Group in 2009, where he served in multiple roles including ultimately chairman, president and CEO.

On the appointment, Frank Nash, founder and managing member of ATL Partners, said in a statement, “Since its beginning as Rock-It-Cargo, GCL has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate solutions in mission-critical deliveries, providing an unparalleled dependability to its demanding clients. We are confident that the addition of Dan will only bolster GCL’s standing as a consistent provider of high-performing specialty logistics solutions.”

