PE-backed Genesys to acquire social and digital data analytics firm Radarr Technologies

Genesys is a provider of both cloud-based and hybrid cloud software.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Radarr is run by co-founders Ram Bhamidi and Prerna Pant, and was set up in 2013

Based in San Francisco, H&F was founded in 1984

Genesys, which is backed by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, has agreed to acquire Radarr Technologies, a Singapore-based social and digital data analytics company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Genesys is a provider of both cloud-based and hybrid cloud software.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

“As consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms to connect with brands for support, these channels become a crucial and largely untapped opportunity for organizations to engage with customers and glean valuable business insights,” said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman in a statement. “Once the capabilities of Radarr Technologies are integrated into Genesys Cloud, Genesys can accelerate its transformation of the CX industry by helping organizations further connect every touchpoint into the end-to-end customer experience.”

Radarr is run by co-founders Ram Bhamidi and Prerna Pant, and was set up in 2013.

Based in San Francisco, H&F was founded in 1984.

Based in London, Permira targets the technology, consumer, healthcare, and services sectors.