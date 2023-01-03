PE-backed GenServe acquires Illini Power Products and sister company Gen-Power

GenServe is a provider of industrial generators and backup power solutions.

GenServe, a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners, has acquired Carol Stream, Illinois-based Illini Power Products, a diesel engine repair service provider and sister company Gen-Power, which provides rental generators and accessories to commercial, municipal, and other end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This acquisition gives GenServe a key beachhead in the Chicago area and the large Mid-West region that we have been focused on entering as part of our buy-and-build strategy,” said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe board chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner, in a statement.

GenNx360 Capital Partners acquires middle-market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.