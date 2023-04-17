PE-backed GHX to buy healthcare supply chain company Prodigo

Following the transaction close, Prodigo will operate as a subsidiary of GHX

Cleary Gottlieb acted as legal advisor to GHX while Bass Berry & Sims served as legal advisor to Prodigo Solutions

Prodigo was founded in 2008 by UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider and insurer

Global Healthcare Exchange, which is backed by Temasek and Warburg Pincus, has agreed to acquire Pittsburgh-based Prodigo Solutions, a healthcare supply chain company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Louisville, Colorado-based GHX is a provider of connected, intelligent healthcare supply chains.

“Studies like this confirm the urgency health system executives feel to become more lean and efficient,” said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO at GHX, in a statement. “Achieving 5-8 percent cost reduction through active contract price management is a critical lever in helping organizations achieve their aggressive savings goals. We are delighted to welcome the Prodigo team to GHX.”

Following the transaction close, Prodigo will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GHX.

Cleary Gottlieb acted as legal advisor to GHX while Bass Berry & Sims served as legal advisor to Prodigo Solutions.

Prodigo was founded in 2008 by UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider and insurer.