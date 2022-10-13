PE-backed Granicus acquires citizen engagement firm Rock Solid

Granicus is a provider of customer experience technologies and services for government.

Granicus, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners, has acquired San Juan, Puerto Rico and Dallas-based Rock Solid, a provider of citizen engagement solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Granicus is a provider of customer experience technologies and services for government.

Shea & Company acted as financial advisor to Granicus, with William Blair advising Rock Solid Technologies.

This acquisition expands Granicus’ global footprint in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

“Rock Solid is excited to join Granicus as we believe bringing a more comprehensive customer experience to government will help maximize outcomes for the constituents they serve,” said Rock Solid CEO Tom Spengler, in a statement. “We can do this better together. Through our combined technology, data, and shared vision, we can deliver next-generation citizen experiences that are unparalleled in the market.”

Rock Solid was founded in 1994.