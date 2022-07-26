Abénex-backed Group ADF buys high-precision manufacturer Amrikart

Group ADF has been backed since 2018 by Abénex

Based in France, Groupe ADF is a provider of industrial solutions

Amrikart was founded in 1988

Groupe ADF’s Canadian subsidiary has acquired Brossard, Quebec-based Amrikart Ultraprecision, a company that specializes in high-precision dimensional metrology. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal closed on July 1, 2022.

Group ADF has been backed since 2018 by Abénex, a French private equity firm.

Founded 60 years ago in France, Groupe ADF is a provider of industrial solutions aiming at improving its customers’ performance. Groupe ADF has more than 3600 employees spread across Europe, America, Africa and Asia.

Amrikart has been a reference in high definition dimensional metrology since 1988. The company offers a wide range of services towards its customers in the field of aviation, space, railway, sea, defense, heavy-duty industry, and energy.