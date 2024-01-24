PE-backed GS Foods Group scoops up Diamond Foods

Diamond Foods was founded in 1982 by Jerry Sax

GS Foods Group Inc, which is backed by Highview Capital and A&M Capital Partners, has acquired New Orleans-based Diamond Foods, a regional K-12 food distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

GS Foods is a foodservice firm.

“The GS Foods family is dedicated to its mission of simply and sustainably nourishing the specialized needs of our customers and communities,” said Sean Leer, CEO of GS Foods in a statement. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide the highest-quality food solutions to the K-12 market in the region.”

Diamond Foods was founded in 1982 by Jerry Sax.

Highview Capital invests in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution.

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.6 billion.