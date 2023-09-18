PE-backed GS Foods scoops up food distributor Lamm Food Service

- Highview Capital targets the business services, manufacturing, and distribution sectors
- A&M Capital Partners is focused on the middle market
GS Foods Group, which is backed by Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners, has acquired Lafayette, Louisiana-based Lamm Food Service, a food distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.
GS Foods is a specialized foodservice distributor
“We believe Lamm Food Service’s legacy in the market makes them a natural fit for GS Foods’ portfolio of leading foodservice companies,” added Steve Russell, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Highview Capital in a statement. “We look forward to seeing how this partnership not only expands but strengthens operations in the Southeast.”
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.25 billion.