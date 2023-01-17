PE-backed Holland Pump acquires BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions

The BPR acquisition is the company’s sixth since partnering with XPV in 2019

BPR was founded in 1976

XPV Water Partners targets water-related companies

Holland Pump Company, which is backed by XPV Water Partners, has acquired BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions, a Pearland, Texas-based renter, seller and services provider for industrial equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Holland Pump is a West Palm Beach, Florida-based specialty pump rental and dewatering services provider. The BPR acquisition is the company’s sixth since partnering with XPV in 2019.

On the deal, Simon Wright, a president of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions, said in a statement, “We’re proud to be joining the Holland Pump family. We’ve been impressed with the company’s leadership and look forward to being part of the team’s exciting growth in the Gulf Coast market.”

BPR was founded in 1976.

Canadian private equity firm XPV Water Partners targets water-related companies.