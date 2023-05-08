PE-backed HTeaO taps Nielsen as president

Previously, Nielsen was chief retail officer of Black Rifle Coffee Company

HTeaO, which is backed by Crux Capital and Trive Capital, has named Heath Nielsen as president.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, HTeaO is an iced tea franchise.

He is also former CEO of Just Food for Dogs. Before his corporate experience, he began his career in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division.

“Heath chose to join us while at the top of his professional game because he has a passion for this business and loves the brand and what we built,” said Justin Howe, CEO of HTeaO, in a statement. “With his leadership, collaboration and experience leading rapid growth and innovation, I’ve never been more confident we’re going to be a permanent national brand. As we join forces, he’ll help us move from a brand development phase of building foundational systems and processes, ‘playing defense’ if you will, to being a franchise organization ‘playing offense’ focused on product development, improving unit level economics and smart, scalable growth.”

HTeaO currently operates in 14 different states, has 450 locations in development and projects to have 500 locations open by the end of 2026..