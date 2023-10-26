PE-backed Hub International buys D’Onofrio Insurance assets

D’Onofrio Insurance is an agency providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in the region.

Hub International, backed by Hellman & Friedman, Altas Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, has acquired the assets of D’Onofrio Insurance.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

D’Onofrio Insurance is a Laval, Quebec-based agency providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in the region. Marco D’Onofrio, the company’s owner, and D’Onofrio’s team will join Hub Quebec, according to a statement.

Hub International, headquartered in Chicago, is a full-service global insurance broker and financial services company providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services.

Hellman & Friedman acquired Hub in 2013 for $4.4 billion, with Altas making a minority investment in 2018. Leonard Green agreed to acquire a minority stake in the business earlier this year.