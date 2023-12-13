PE-backed Hub International buys The Musgrave Group

- The Musgrave Group specializes in customized employee health benefits programs for small and mid-size companies
Hub International has acquired the shares of The Musgrave Group, a Canmore, Alberta-based employee benefits provider. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.
The Musgrave Group, which specializes in customized employee health benefits programs for small and mid-size companies, will be referred to as The Musgrave Group, a Hub International company. Dave Musgrave, The Musgrave Group’s president, and his team will join Hub Prairies.
Based in Chicago, Hub International is a global insurance brokerage and financial services company.
Hub is backed by Hellman & Friedman, Altas Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.
Hellman & Friedman acquired Hub in 2013 for $4.4 billion, with Altas making a minority investment in 2018. Leonard Green acquired a minority stake in the business earlier this year.