PE-backed hub services platform COPILOT hires Davis as business development VP

QHP Capital focuses on the life science sector

COPILOT, a portfolio company of QHP Capital, has named Marlon Davis as a vice president of business development.

Maitland, Florida-based COPILOT is a HUB specialty patient support services company.

Previously, Davis worked at AmerisourceBergen’s LASH Group and biopharma services. Prior to LASH Group, he worked at AppianRx where he was senior vice president of sales & marketing.

“Marlon’s unique experience having worked on the client side as well as pharmaceutical services, combined with deep expertise in developing and managing high achieving sales team, positions him to design and lead the business development function through this pivotal stage of accelerated growth, said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT, in a statement.

