PE-backed illumifin acquires Administrative Partners of America

illumifin launched in 2021

Since its founding in 1989, Abry manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds

illumifin, which is backed by Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital, has acquired Administrative Partners of America, a Clearwater, Florida and Salt Lake City-third party administrator of AmeriLife, a provider of insurance and retirement solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

illumifin is a third-party insurance administration and technology provider.

On the deal, Peter Goldstein, president and CEO of illumifin, said in a statement, “This is our second life and annuities acquisition that complements our existing TPA business and further transforms illumifin. We are constantly identifying new opportunities that will enhance our value proposition and make us a key strategic partner to our clients.”

illumifin was formed by Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital.

