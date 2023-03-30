PE-backed illumifin appoints Bostwick as COO

In his new role, Bostwick will oversee the life, annuity, health and long-term care servicing operations

Greenville, South Carolina-based illumifin, a third-party insurance administration and technology provider, has named Blake Bostwick as chief operating officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

In his new role, Bostwick will oversee the life, annuity, health and long-term care servicing operations. He will also lead illumifin’s expanding footprint in India and drive the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

“We are excited to be adding one of the insurance industry’s top executives to our leadership team as we position our company for the next steps in executing our innovative strategy,” said Peter Goldstein, president and CEO of illumifin, in a statement. “Blake’s vast experience with Transamerica and his depth of knowledge around the insurance service provider landscape make him uniquely qualified to understand what our customers want and to help us further shape our offerings to meet their needs.”

Bostwick joins illumifin after a 20-year career at Transamerica, most recently as CEO of Transamerica’s individual solutions division, which included life, annuities and long-term care businesses.

Illumifin was founded by Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital. Illumifin launched in 2021.

Based in Boston, Abry manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. Abry was founded in 1989.