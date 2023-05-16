PE-backed iNovex to buy defense contractor Innoplex

iNovex is a provider of software development solutions focused on cybersecurity, signals intelligence, data analysis, and robotic process automation for the intelligence community.

iNovex was founded in 2005

Based in Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital backs middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

iNovex, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has agreed to acquire Innoplex, a Columbia, Maryland-based defense contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Innoplex marks the first acquisition into iNovex,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and chairman of the board at iNovex, in a statement. “Innoplex brings a devoted team, a culture of innovation, and a complementary set of capabilities, all of which will enhance iNovex’s ability to help solve some of the nation’s most complex national security challenges.”

