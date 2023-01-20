PE-backed IntegriChain appoints Halpern as CEO

Current CEO Kevin Leininger will transition to the role of executive chairman

IntegriChain, which is backed by Accel-KKR, has named Joshua Halpern as CEO.

The appointment becomes effective February 1, 2023.

Current CEO Kevin Leininger will transition to the role of executive chairman.

Also, IntegriChain has promoted Sachin Sadekar to senior vice president and managing director, India operations and Jeff Tanner to senior vice president of solution delivery, also effective February 1, 2023.

“Over the last two years, IntegriChain has made incredible strides in our growth trajectory and ability to deliver solutions that overcome key commercialization challenges for our pharma customers, and we owe so much of our success to Kevin’s leadership,” said Halpern in a statement. “We’ve created the first comprehensive platform for data-driven drug commercialization and access; we’ve become the industry’s largest provider of contracts & pricing managed services; we’ve amassed an outstanding team of world-class strategic consultants and hands-on operational consultants that spans the full spectrum of drug commercialization; we’ve built innovative data and technology solutions that are used in the day-to-day operations of more than 250 manufacturers; and we’ve become a highly visible and impactful company in the pharma commercial services market. I am forever indebted to Kevin as my mentor and partner. I’m excited about IntegriChain’s future as we begin our next chapter and look forward to helping the company achieve its next set of objectives in my new role.”

IntegriChain partnered with Accel-KKR in 2016.

Based in Philadelphia, IntegriChain is a provider of pharmaceutical software and services.