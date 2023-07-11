PE-backed InvestCloud appoints Bellini as president and CFO

Bellini was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs for nearly 10 years before joining cybersecurity software company Deep Instinct as CFO in 2021.

InvestCloud, which is backed by Motive Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, has named Heather Bellini as president and chief financial officer.

Bellini was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs for nearly 10 years before joining cybersecurity software company Deep Instinct as CFO in 2021. Other roles include working as a senior managing director at ISI Group and managing director at UBS Investment Bank.

“I am delighted to welcome Heather to InvestCloud,” said Rob Heyvaert, founder and managing partner at Motive Partners in a statement. “Heather has ushered many companies through their financial journeys, and the evolution of her role to President and CFO of InvestCloud will allow her to bring those experiences to bear.”

Based in Los Angeles, InvestCloud is a fintech company.

Motive Partners is managing approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.