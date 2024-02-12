PE-backed IWS to acquire Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling

IWS is a waste-by-rail provider of solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services.

Interstate Waste Services, which is backed by Ares Management and Littlejohn & Co, has agreed to acquire Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling, a Connecticut-based provider of waste collection, transfer and recycling services. No financial terms were disclosed.

IWS is a waste-by-rail provider of solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“We are excited to combine businesses and secure the resources for further growth in our markets while leveraging IWS’s waste-by-rail network,” said Oak Ridge’s Managing Partner and CEO John Decker in a statement. “Mike [DiBella] and I have a long professional relationship and our teams have worked together making this a natural fit.”

In late 2023, IWS completed an equity recapitalization led by the private equity group of Ares Management Corporation and Littlejohn & Co.

Stifel served as financial advisor to Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling, and Whiteman Osterman & Hanna served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Interstate Waste Services.