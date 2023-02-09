PE-backed Journey acquires walking device maker LifeWalker

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Journey is a provider of mobility, sleep, comfort, and safety products and services for senior consumers.

Journey Health & Lifestyle Brands Inc, which is backed by Peloton Equity and Escalate Capital, has acquired LifeWalker, a San Diego-based maker of upright walking devices.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to bring LifeWalker’s revolutionary UPWalker® products into the Journey family,” said Journey CEO Mitch Yoel, in a statement. “This acquisition will enable us to broaden and deepen our product portfolio with a world-class product line that can now scale using Journey’s robust marketing, sales, and distribution channels. Ultimately, the two companies together allow us to positively impact more consumers’ lives and bring more value to our retail partners.”

Peloton Equity invests in the healthcare industry. Peloton was formed in 2014 as the successor firm to Ferrer Freeman & Company and invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue. Peloton has deployed over $800 million in capital. Recent investments include AeroSafe Global, ClearSky Health, Friday Health Plans and Grenova.