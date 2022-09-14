PE-backed Kyruus acquires digital patient engagement firm Epion Health

Kyruus’ backers include Highland Capital Partners, Venrock, Francisco Partners, Providence Ventures, Cambia Health Solutions, UPMC Enterprises, and Salesforce Ventures

Kyruus is acquiring Hoboken, New Jersey-based Epion Health, a digital patient engagement company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Boston, Kyruus is a provider of patient access solutions.

“Epion Health is a trusted partner to hundreds of health systems and medical practices,” said Dr. Graham Gardner, Kyruus CEO and founder, in a statement. “By bringing our solutions together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an end-to-end offering that makes it easy for patients to find and schedule care, complete pre-visit tasks, and meaningfully engage with their providers regardless of where they begin their search.”

The combined entity will serve more than 500 health systems and medical groups, with a suite of tools for provider data management, provider search, scheduling, pre-visit intake, and payment collection.

Kyruus’ backers include Highland Capital Partners, Venrock, Francisco Partners, Providence Ventures, Cambia Health Solutions, UPMC Enterprises, and Salesforce Ventures.

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Epion Health. D.A. Davidson & Co. is also serving as financial advisor to Epion Health. Cooley LLP is serving as Epion Health’s legal advisor.