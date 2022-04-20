PE-backed Laborie completes GI supply acquisition

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp, which is backed by Signet Healthcare Partners, has closed its previously announced buyout of GI Supply, a provider of specialty endoscopy and paracentesis products.

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp, which is backed by Signet Healthcare Partners, has closed its previously announced buyout of GI Supply, a provider of specialty endoscopy and paracentesis products. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie), announced that it has completed the acquisition of GI Supply, a leader in specialty endoscopy and paracentesis products for gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons, and interventional radiologists.

As part of the transaction, GI Supply and all its employees will be fully integrated into the Laborie business. “We’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the GI Supply team for two years and are delighted to welcome them into the Laborie family,” said Michael Frazzette, President & CEO of Laborie Medical Technologies. “We look forward to working together in our mission to deliver innovative technologies that help preserve and restore human dignity. Gastroenterology will continue to be a core segment for Laborie and legacy GI Supply will lead our effort.”

In 2020, Laborie and Signet Healthcare Partners, a healthcare growth equity firm, signed an agreement to acquire GI Supply. The combined GI Supply and Laborie product portfolio and commercial capabilities enabled the organizations to reach a larger customer base and offer healthcare practitioners a broad portfolio of innovative gastroenterology products.

Ashley Friedman, Managing Director at Signet Healthcare Partners, commented: “We are delighted with the growth and progress of GI Supply over the past several years. We thank Patricia Industries and Laborie for their partnership in helping to develop this business. The future is very bright for GI Supply as part of Laborie.”

Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of North America at Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB and majority owner of Laborie Medical Technologies added, “Patricia Industries is excited to continue investing in Laborie’s long-term growth with this acquisition. We continue to support Laborie in its mission to provide patients and healthcare professionals with innovative and effective therapeutic and diagnostic technologies that preserve and restore human dignity.”

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class Clinical Education & Information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.