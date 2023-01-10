PE-backed LeanTaaS acquires Hospital IQ

Based in Silicon Valley, LeanTaaS is a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems.

This transaction comes just six months after LeanTaaS’ announcement of a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor on the transaction

LeanTaaS, which is backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hospital IQ, a company that shares our passion and expertise for operational optimization in healthcare. The strategic combination of LeanTaaS and Hospital IQ unites the two best companies in hospital operations at a time of profound industry need,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO in a statement. “Every health system in the country has an urgent need to improve the utilization of both staff and assets to improve patient access. By joining forces, we will be able to offer our customers an unparalleled platform for optimizing their operations and improving patient care.”

