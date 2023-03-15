PE-backed Love Wellness appoints Dempsey as CEO

Dempsey has held senior-level positions at NEST New York, Lancôme, John Frieda and Clarins.

Love Wellness, a female-first wellness company, has named Maria Dempsey as CEO.

Love Wellness is backed by Encore Consumer Capital. The company was founded in 2016 by Lauren Bosworth.

Dempsey has held senior-level positions at NEST New York, Lancôme, John Frieda, and Clarins.

Bosworth will remain as founder and step into a new role as chairwoman of the board.

“Maria brings deep industry experience that will benefit Love Wellness as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory,” said Kate Wallman, managing director of Encore Consumer Capital and Love Wellness board member, in a statement. “We are so excited to have her join the team.”

Based in San Francisco, Encore Consumer Capital invests in the consumer products industry. The firm targets companies with between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenues.