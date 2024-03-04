PE-backed Luxium to buy manufacturer PLX

The seller is an investor group led by Tinicum.

Luxium, which is backed by SK Capital and Edgewater Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire PLX, a Deer Park, New York-based maker of high-precision optical assemblies and products for the defense and aerospace sectors as well as other industries. The seller is an investor group led by Tinicum.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“The PLX partnership progresses our vision of broadening Luxium’s detection enabling technologies offering. Both companies are true market leaders and experts in enabling mission critical applications with material science-based solutions. We look forward to continuing to build and broaden our solution offering and stellar scientific foundation,” said Mario Toukan, managing director of SK Capital Partners in a statement.

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Luxium Solutions LLC. Debt financing was provided by KeyBanc Capital Markets. PLX was advised by CriticalPoint Partners, LLC (lead financial advisor) and Goodwin Procter LLP (legal counsel). Tinicum was advised by Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. (financial advisor).

SK Capital is focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm currently has approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses.