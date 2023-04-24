PE-backed Marathon HVAC Services acquires two HVAC services firms

SoCal HVAC Specialist was founded in 2003 by John Farrugia and Aloha was founded in 1985 by Ric and Vivian Moa

Sound Partners invests in the lower middle market

Sound targets sectors that include construction, facility services, distribution, and manufacturing

Marathon HVAC Services, a portfolio company of Sound Partners, has acquired two HVAC firms: Los Angeles-based SoCal HVAC Specialist Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc and Las Vegas-based Aloha Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marathon HVAC Services is a residential HVAC service company in Southern California.

SoCal HVAC Specialist was founded in 2003 by John Farrugia and Aloha was founded in 1985 by Ric and Vivian Moa.

“Sound is excited to see the Marathon platform grow with the addition of SoCal HVAC Specialist and Aloha Air Conditioning,” said Zepher Loesch, founder of Sound Partners, in a statement. “These acquisitions showcase our ability to scale outstanding businesses like Marathon while maintaining strong cultural values and the legacy of the founders. We believe that this strategic expansion will greatly enhance Marathon’s ability to serve homeowners in Southern California, and we look forward to supporting the company’s growth.”

Sound Partners invests in the lower middle market. Sound targets sectors that include construction, facility services, distribution, and manufacturing.