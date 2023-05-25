PE-backed Massage Envy franchisee PCRK Group appoints Coburn as COO

Coburn is the former COO of Assemblers, Inc.

Phoenix-based PCRK Group, which is backed by Trivest Partners and Three20 Group, has named Steve Coburn as chief operating officer.

PCRK Group is a Massage Envy franchisee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the PCRK Group,” said Sean Kajcienski, CEO of PCRK Group in a statement. “Steve’s proven success and reputation as an inspirational leader, and expertise in facilitating field-level execution will further influence PCRK’s ability to accelerate profitable growth”.

According to his LinkedIn page, Coburn is the former COO of Assemblers, Inc. He also was the division vice president at NPC International.

Based in Miami, Trivest was founded in 1981.

Based in Panama City Beach, Florida, Three20 invests in the middle market.

PCRK Group operates 95 Massage Envy locations across 12 states.