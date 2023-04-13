PE-backed Matrix Imaging Solutions acquires business services firm DataProse

Matrix is a provider of data-driven document design, e-solutions, direct mailing and printing.

Lakelet Capital acquired Matrix in 2018

Lakelet Capital LLC invests in technology-enabled businesses

Matrix Imaging Solutions, which is backed by Lakelet Capital, has acquired Dallas-based DataProse, a provider of transactional business document design, output, and presentation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Matrix is a provider of data-driven document design, e-solutions, direct mailing and printing.

Lakelet Capital acquired Matrix in 2018.

“This acquisition is another step forward for Matrix and a testament to our continued investment in the platform,” said Randy Bianchi, a managing partner at Lakelet Capital LLC, in a statement. “We are proud to support Matrix and Dataprose as they grow and strengthen their position as leading providers of communication services.”

Based in Buffalo, New York, Lakelet Capital LLC invests in technology-enabled businesses.