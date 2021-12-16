PE-backed Mavis to acquire Tuffy

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp, which is backed by BayPine LP and TSG Consumer Partners LP, has agreed to acquire Tuffy Tire & Auto Services Centers, a full-service automotive repair and maintenance franchise.

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp, which is backed by BayPine LP and TSG Consumer Partners LP, has agreed to acquire Tuffy Tire & Auto Services Centers, a full-service automotive repair and maintenance franchise. No financial terms were disclosed. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021.

Millwood, NY and Toledo, OH – December 16, 2021 – Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. (“Mavis”), one of the largest independent automotive service platforms in the United States, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers (“Tuffy”), one of the largest full-service automotive repair and maintenance franchises in the country. Tuffy’s CEO and President, Roger Hill, will join the leadership team of the combined company.

Founded in 1970, Tuffy’s comprehensive product and service offerings include brakes, shocks, tires, tune-ups, oil change, preventative maintenance and transmission repair. With the addition of Tuffy’s 165 service centers across the Midwest, South and Southeast United States, the combined company will serve customers across more than 1,200 locations in 35 states. Tuffy will remain headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and its more than 140 franchise-owned stores will continue to be owned and operated by their respective franchisees.

“This combination unites two best-in-class tire and auto service centers with leading services and capabilities across the United States,” said David Sorbaro, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mavis. “We look forward to working alongside the talented team at Tuffy as we continue to execute on our growth plan, build and scale our combined platform and provide excellent customer service.”

“At Tuffy, we are committed to providing the best automotive repair service in the industry, and teaming up with Mavis will allow us to expand our reach and continue our strong commitment to deep craftsmanship,” said Mr. Hill. “Over the past 50 years, Tuffy has grown to become one of the largest automotive repair franchises in the country, and we are excited to become part of another highly-respected organization in our industry.”

Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Mavis. Spengler Nathanson served as legal counsel to Tuffy, and Jon Molayem and Robert Cross of Acquivest Financial Group acted as financial advisors to Tuffy.

About Mavis Tire Express Services Corp.

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp., based in Millwood, New York, is one of the largest independent tire and service providers in the United States, with four best-in-class brands and more than 1,100 service centers across the U.S. In addition to its core offering of tires from over 20 major brands, Mavis offers a menu of repair and maintenance services including brakes, alignments, suspension, shocks, and exhaust. Mavis, which was founded in 1972 by Marion and Victor Sorbaro and has roots dating back to 1949, has a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and quality. For more information, visit www.mavistire.com.