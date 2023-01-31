PE-backed media and communications platform Cision names Tran as CEO

Tran replaces Platinum Equity Managing Director Brandon Crawley, who has been serving as interim CEO.

Platinum Equity acquired Cision in 2021

Tran was also recently appointed president and CEO of Brandwatch, a Cision company

Prior to Cision, Tran held executive leadership positions at a number of marketing technology companies such Centerfield Media, Vericast, and Valassis

Cision, a consumer and media intelligence and communications platform, has named Cali Tran as CEO.

Tran replaces Platinum Equity Managing Director Brandon Crawley, who has been serving as interim CEO. Platinum Equity acquired Cision in 2021.

Tran was also recently appointed president and CEO of Brandwatch, a Cision company and enterprise media analytics suite.

“Creating a unified leadership position at the top will help us maximize the investments we’ve made to grow the company and identify new ways to create value for our global customers,” said Crawley in a statement. “I am more confident than ever in our team, our strategy, and Cision’s unique ability to serve our clients’ consumer and media intelligence needs.”

Prior to Cision, Tran held executive leadership positions at a number of marketing technology companies such Centerfield Media, Vericast, and Valassis. Earlier in his career, Tran led digital transformation initiatives for large, multinational marketing and business services companies at MacAndrews & Forbes and invested in hyper-growth technology enabled start-ups North Bridge Venture Partners.