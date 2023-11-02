PE-backed MediaRadar scoops up Kantar’s North American ad intelligence unit Vivvix

New York City-based MediaRadar is an advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform.

London-based Kantar is a marketing data and analytics business

MediaRadar, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Capital, has acquired Vivvix, Kantar Group’s North American advertising intelligence unit. No financial terms were disclosed.

New York City-based MediaRadar is an advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform.

“When we launched Vivvix earlier this year, our mission was to become the world’s leading ad intelligence company,” said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of Vivvix in a statement. “In joining forces with MediaRadar, we take a significant step toward that goal. We are incredibly excited to work with Todd and his team to achieve a common vision and deliver a complete view of the market to media companies, marketers, and agencies.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal advisor and Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to MediaRadar.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges served as legal advisor and Barclays Bank PLC served as financial advisor to Kantar.

London-based Kantar is a marketing data and analytics business.

Vivvix has offices in New York City and Canada.