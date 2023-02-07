PE-backed medical device companies Argentum Medical and BioDerm merge

Mountaingate Capital, which invested in the newly combined entity, was an existing investor in BioDerm.

Medical device firms Argentum Medical and BioDerm have merged. The newly combined entity will provide products and services focused on infection prevention and advanced wound care solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mountaingate Capital, which invested in the newly combined entity, was an existing investor in BioDerm. Shore Capital Partners invested in Argentum Medical in 2017.

Raul Brizuela, CEO of Argentum Medical, will remain in that role and be added to the board of directors.

“The combination of Argentum and BioDerm accelerates our strategy to innovate patient care with sophisticated technologies and expand our growth in the wound-care and international markets,” said Stew Fisher, managing director of Mountaingate Capital, in a statement. “The two companies share a common culture focused on improving patient outcomes through innovation and ingenuity, while also providing industry leading levels of customer support.”

Based in Denver, Mountaingate Capital invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing sectors.

Chicago-based Shore Capital targets the healthcare, food and beverage, business services and real estate industries.