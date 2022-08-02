PE-backed Mercer Advisors acquires wealth management firm Mallard

Mallard was founded by William D. Starnes in 2002

Mercer Global Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Mallard Advisors, a Delaware-based wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

David Barton, vice chairman of Mercer Advisors, who led the acquisition of Mallard on behalf of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement: “Bill is a superior financial planner, a salt of the earth person, and is committed to his clients and team. These are all traits I look for in determining whether or not a cultural fit exists between our firms. In Mallard, we found a perfect fit and we could not be more excited to partner with Bill and his team to expand our Delaware presence.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors provides fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. Mercer Advisors has over $37 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors has over 760 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country.