PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm Brighton

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Brighton Financial Planning, a wealth management firm based in New Jersey and South Carolina. No financial terms were disclosed.

This add-on acquisition marks Mercer Advisor’s eleventh this year, confirmed a spokesperson for the firm.

Based in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

Brighton was founded by John P. Middleton. Currently, Brighton has about $90 million assets under management.

Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman David Barton, who led the acquisition of Brighton, said in a statement, “John is a highly credentialed wealth manager providing high quality wealth management service to his clients, exactly the type of person and firm we seek to partner with and where we can add significant value, a true win-win.”

Mercer Advisors was established in 1985. Mercer Advisors manages over $50 billion in client assets.